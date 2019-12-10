County welcomes Sturgeon as new fire chief

Dave Sturgeon became the new fire chief for Big Lakes County Fire Services on Nov. 4. For more information on the fire department, contact Sturgeon by phone at [780] 776-0007 or e-mail to DSturgeon@biglakescounty.ca.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Dave Sturgeon is the new fire chief for Big Lakes County Fire Services.



“My goal is to be here for guidance and expertise for the fire districts to rely on and be a mentor and coach on scenes and at training,” Sturgeon says.



“I am also accessible to the members and the community.”



Sturgeon started with the county Nov. 4 and comes with 14 years in fire service with eight years as chief officer in various roles in British Columbia.



Before arriving in the High Prairie area, he served as fire chief and fire services instructor in Coldstream, a community east of Vernon.



He welcomes the opportunity to serve in the region.



“I was actively searching for a position and when I read the posting and researched the area and what the county had to offer, I was sold,” Sturgeon says.



He is ambitious to build the fire services with halls and crews in Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Jossard and Kinuso.



“I want to expand on the current training within the service, maintain a high level of service and make sure the members go home safe,” Sturgeon says.



“I want to provide effective leadership, which will maintain the quality of life for the residents and deliver a cost effective, efficient fire service to the residents.”



He is already working on a list of projects for 2020.



The new fire chief is committed to be a regional protective partner.



“I want to work together with all emergency services in the area and be open-minded and use our resources for the greater good,” Sturgeon says.



Firefighters are valuable partners in their community, he says.



“I want to encourage residents to get to know their local firefighters and what they do to protect residents and the community and how much they care about their community,” Sturgeon says.



Big Lakes Fire Services has 81 active firefighters.



“We are always looking for new members,” Sturgeon says.



“We offer all the courses free of charge and continued training.”



Firefighters are required a commitment to attend practices and callouts.



Men and women of all ages are welcome.



Fire practices are every Monday at 7 p.m.



“We even have a program for junior firefighters ages 16 to 18 who can participate in a limited capacity,” Sturgeon says.



For more information or to become a firefighter, contact Sturgeon by phone at [780] 776-0007 or e-mail to DSturgeon@biglakescounty.ca.