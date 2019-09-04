County welcomes climate change officer

Zachary Thompson

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has added a sustainability officer to lead projects to protect and save the environment.



Zachary Thompson started on May 13 for a two-year position supported by a special grant.



“I am passionate about the environment and sustainable development and hope to use that passion to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Big Lakes County,” Thompson says.



“I will best serve the county by reducing our GHG emissions and by helping to incorporate green initiatives into our operations.”



He welcomes the opportunity to lead efforts to reduce energy and emissions in the county.



“I was seeking a position in government sustainability when I came across an ad for the position,” Thompson says.



“After reading about the duties and role, I knew that it was something I wanted to be a part of.”



Thompson graduated with a Master of Environmental and Sustainability Development degree from the University of Glasgow in November 2018.



Prior to that, he taught high school environmental studies and geography in the United Kingdom for five years.



“A lot of that focused on climate change and sustainability,” says Thompson, who grew up in Ontario.



The sustainability officer serves under the director of corporate services, Heather Nanninga.



“Zach will work closely with all departments in the county to identify and develop plans for relevant projects,” Nanninga says.



“The officer will create business cases to pursue environmental projects that will help to mitigate some of the environmental impacts related to the county’s operations and prepare us to apply for further grant opportunities.”



He will apply for government funding with the grants officer, Kaleb Brink.



Thompson will lead the county to make operational and institutional changes that will lead to savings and reduced vulnerability to climate change.



Nanninga says the position was created with the help of a grant from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities from the Green Municipal Fund.



The role is of the position is to evaluate environmental impacts and identify financially-appropriate ways to address some of those impacts.



Thompson plans to get active in the community, interested in environmental issues and sports.