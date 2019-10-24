County, town finalize shared growth plan

A map shows the boundaries in the inter-municipal development plan for Big Lakes County around the Town of High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A plan to benefit Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie has been finalized.



County council adopted an inter-municipal development plan at its regular meeting Oct. 9.



Preserving farmland is a priority in the plan that covers about 5,777 acres around High Prairie, states the plan prepared by Green Space Alliance Consulting Inc.



“The county and the town shall work together to promote economic development opportunities in the IDP area,” the document says.



Economic development and preserving agricultural land in the IDP area are other priorities for Big Lakes and High Prairie.



The IDP encourages tourism-oriented businesses in the highway commercial areas along Highway 2 and Highway 749 to serve travellers.



Industrial development is encouraged to expand existing forestry and manufactured wood industrial development.



The IDP also suggests the county and town partner to explore a tourism information centre along Highway 2 and a multiplex.



It suggests the municipalities create a joint committee to champion the task to pursue a multiplex at the appropriate time.



New highway commercial development along Highway 2 shall include enhanced architectural and landscaping features to create an inviting image and character to the community.



The IDP encourages new and enhanced recreational opportunities for both summer and winter.



Priorities for land use and future development are stated in the IDP.

Agricultural:

Preserve prime agricultural land north and south of the town boundary.

Country Residential:

Expand existing country residential development next to town lands.

Highway Commercial:

Promote highway commercial development along Highway 2 east of the town.

Industrial:

Expand industrial uses in the west industrial area structure plan west of the town boundary.

Add industrial uses west of West Fraser.

Expand potential industrial development on Highway 2 east of the town.

Recreation:

Maintain county recreational lands.



Annexation of land within the IDP area for residential uses will be considered only until all lands in the town boundary are developed.



Both municipalities shall review the IDP annually by administration and identify any issues to the joint steering committee.



A review and update is recommended every five years and include public consultation.



The Municipal Government Act requires all municipalities to develop an IDP with all municipalities that share a common border.



Copies of the IDP are available at the county and town offices in High Prairie.



The IDP is also accessible online at biglakescounty.ca and townofhighprairie.com.