County targets grant to boost tourism

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is applying for a special grant to help boost tourism dugin the COVID-19 pandemic.



At its regular meeting June 10, council directed administration to apply for a Product / Experience Development grant from Travel Alberta to develop a regional tourism website.



The action was recommended by Brett Hawken, acting director of community and protective services.



The Co-operative Investment Program of Travel Alberta assists tourism operators and regions to restart marketing activities and develop of traveller products, experiences, and packaging in a COVID-19 travel environment,” Hawken says.



“As a municipality, we qualify for this initiative,” he adds.



Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority has a clear vision to find a tangible economic development initiative in 2020 while still being budget conscious, he says.



“The project would focus on what we have learned from previous CARES [Community and Regional Economic Support] project and other economic development research we have conducted,” Hawken says.



“That led to the idea of our regional tourism website that would address both economic and wayfinding issues within the county and fits the criteria for the Cooperative Investment Program Grant.



The program does not require partner matching.



High Prairie town council agreed to provide a letter of support at its June 9 meeting.



“It would be good if we could get it going,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.