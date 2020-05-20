County slashes grants

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Big Lakes County’s decreasing revenue has spilled over to impact the Town of High Prairie and Town of Swan Hills.



County CAO Jordan Panasiuk wrote High Prairie town council May 4 advising them their capital funding grant for 2020 and an unused portion of 2019 were eliminated.



Panasiuk’s letter did not disclose the numbers but they were revealed at the County’s budget meeting April 29.



Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services, reported the grants were $698,000 in 2020 and $430,000 [carryover] from 2019.



Meanwhile, an $817,000 capital grant for Swan Hills was also dropped for 2020. An operating grant of $950,000 will be paid as usual. Big Lakes has agreements in place to fund operation services such as recreation, fire and library and more with High Prairie.



High Prairie town council noted Big Lakes was fully within their right to withdraw the money under Clause 11 of the Inter-Municipal Funding Agreement.



“Due to the global economic downturn and the severe reduction in the oil and gas sector, we have made the difficult decision to not provide capital funding to the Town of High Prairie this year,” wrote Panasiuk.



He added capital funding was attached to their ability to collect linear taxes.



High Prairie remains hopeful the County will change their mind on the 2019 portion.



“I don’t believe the funding for 2019 is lost yet,” said CAO Brian Martinson at town council’s May 12 meeting.



The money is being used to complete the water treatment plant upgrades.



The plant makes water for rural co-ops operated by the County.



The Town plans to make its case at the Inter-Municipal meeting May 21.



If the funding is lost, it puts the Town in a bind. “How will this affect us?” asked Councillor Judy Stenhouse.



“Probably lower reserves to pay it off,” replied Martinson.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk noted another option was to reduce the capital projects in 2020.



“What can we get done and how we pay for these projects will impact us severely.”



Councillor Brian Gilroy was disappointed the County could retroactively pull the 2019 grant. He said the agreement should have been written to include only the current year, but realized the County had every right to pull the 2020 grant.

Town of HP 2020 Capital Plan

Project Cost

Engineering road costs $62,000

Engineerign sewer costs $41,000

52 Avenue [50 Street to 51 Street] $839,000

47 Street, 53-55 Avenue $1,025,000

Lift Station Number 3 $859,000

Lagoon Cell Dredging $165,000

Fire Truck $500,000

Vac Truck Replacement $450,000

V-10 Half-Ton Truck Replacement $35,000