County sets target to reduce emmissions

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has taken steps to become more energy efficient in its operations.



At its regular meeting Aug. 28, council set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent below the GHG emissions inventory levels by the year 2028.



“It’s good to be ambitious,” says Zach Thompson, county sustainability officer.



He recommended a target of 20 per cent as a member of the federal Partners for Climate Protection program.



However, council supported a motion by North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews.



“It will reduce operating costs and demonstrate Big Lakes County’s commitment to sustainability,” Thompson says.



In 2018, the county’s greenhouse gas emissions were 3410.78 tonnes of CO2 emissions, he says.



Setting the target was the second of five milestones the county has reached in the program.



The Federation of Canadian Municipalities recommends a 20 per cent reduction target over 10 years.



Big Lake County joined the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program (MCIP) in 2017, which includes the PCP program.



“We’re already doing a lot of good meaningful things,” Thompson says.



A new electricity contract with ATCO will save the county about $5,200 a year and LED light bulbs are be used to replace bulbs burned out.



Solar panels have been installed in the new Joussard water treatment plant.



Solar street lights are also being added.



Moving forward, Thompson recommends council consider solar panels in county buildings, adding hybrid or electric vehicles and making energy-efficient upgrades.



“More grants will be tied to reducing emissions,” Thompson says.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says that’s vital to the county.



“It’s a huge help for grant applications,” Panasiuk.



Thompson says reducing emissions is a priority for both the main federal Liberal and Conservative parties leading up to a federal election in October.



The county completed a greenhouse gas inventory on July 8 as the first milestone in the program.



For further milestones, the county is required to develop a local action plan to reduce emissions (milestone 3), implement the action plan (milestone 4) and monitor progress and report results (milestone 5).



Big Lakes is one of 340 municipalities across Canada in the program.