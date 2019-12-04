County scales back broadband project

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to improve broadband communications in the Big Lakes County region are being scaled back to a pilot project.



At its regular meeting Nov. 27, council approved a motion to focus on the pilot project for High Prairie and Joussard rather than the full regional concept.



“Now that there has been a change in provincial government and direction, availability of grants has certainly changed again,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk wrote in a report to council.



“Giving this change, the broadband committee feels that move back to the two trial projects is the way to advance broadband Internet in the county and region.”



Panasiuk cautions council that provincial grants for funding broadband are limited.



Despite the news, one councillor is eager to get the project going.



“We should get the ball rolling,” Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says.



“It’s very important for economic development.”



The change will cost an additional $81,750 for the project contract for Taylor Warwick Consultants in partnership with the county and Town of High Prairie.



Panasiuk says the increase will cost the county an extra $33,750 and $48,000 for the town.



The new agreement totals $603,380.



In February 2019, the county and town redirected the focus to include the entire region including Swan Hills, neighbouring First Nations and Metis settlements.



“This changed was based on the direction that the [former] NDP government was moving with its provincial broadband Internet strategy,” Panasiuk says.



The revised contract includes a broadband master plan for the region.



Broadband service for High Prairie will grow in the new plan.



“The proposed trial now includes a much larger area of High Prairie,” Panasiuk says.



It is also anticipated that the change will increase the engineering costs during construction because a larger project takes longer to construct.



Previously, the plan called for fibre from the High Prairie town office to the county office and connecting businesses and properties along the route.