County releases charity golf totals

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several health charities will get a boost in funding from Big Lakes County.



At its meeting Oct. 9, council designated funding from the sixth annual Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament.



Council will donate $8,085.40 to the High Prairie and District Hospital Foundation and $4,165.20 to the Swan Hills Health Foundation for the Swan Hills Healthcare Centre.



The county will also present $5,000 each to the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



The tournament netted $22,250.60, municipal intern Brett Hawken said.



Funding for the High Prairie foundation is down from $15,000 from last year; however, funding for Stollery and Heart and Stroke remains the same.



The county added the Swan Hills health foundation in 2019.



Council approved a motion by High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois to split the major funds two-thirds to High Prairie health foundation and one-third to Swan Hills.



“If you look at the population, more people use the hospital in High Prairie than Swan Hills,” said Charrois, who chaired the tournament committee.



Hawken recommended a 50-50 split for the two health foundations.



South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor agreed with the recommendation by Hawken.



“Swan Hills might be more desperate than High Prairie,” she said.



“We should give them half if they didn’t get any funding last year.”



The motion passed by a slim 5-4 margin. Reeve Richard Simard, Enilda Councillor Donald Bissell, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews and Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx voted in favour.



Killeen, Stewart, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch and Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard voted against.



Cheques will be presented in the coming weeks.