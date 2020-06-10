County received ‘significant’ pay hike in 2016

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Big Lakes County increased its pay at its Oct. 24, 2016 organizational meeting in two areas, contrary to a recent statement by a councillor that they had not had an increase in pay in seven years.



At its May 13 budget meeting, council was discussing a proposed 10 per cent pay cut suggested by North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews when South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart spoke.



“We haven’t had a raise in seven years,” Stewart said.



However, at the Oct. 24 meeting a motion was made that triggered two pay raises for meetings attended. The motion was to amend Counc-04 policy to pay council $250 per meeting. Formerly, council was paid $200 per meeting so the increase was $50 per meeting.



However, council also scrapped the half-day meeting rate which paid $100. After the motion was passed, councillors received $250 per meeting regardless of length. It was an increase of $150 per meeting.



The former full-day meetings were any meeting over four hours; half-day rates were under four hours.



The motion did not pass unanimously but the vote was not recorded.



Stewart was at the meeting as was the entire council.



Council also increased its monthly honourarium at a meeting Jan. 23, 2019.



At the meeting, council passed a motion to increase the monthly allowance for the reeve to $1,550 from $1,200, for the deputy reeve to $1,250 from $900 and for councillors to $1,150 from $800.



In essence, an increase in pay of $350 a month for each councillor [$4,200 a year], or $37,800 per year for all of council. All paid by Big Lakes County taxpayers.



Council decided to raise their pay after the federal government eliminated the preferential tax deduction available to elected officials. The federal deduction formerly allowed up to one-third of a councillor’s pay to be paid out as a reimbursement of expenses, rather than taxable income. In short, all income was now taxable.



“In order for the average after-tax impact for councillors to be eliminated, council would need to be paid an additional $4,200 for annually before tax or $350 more each month,” said Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services, at the meeting.



In the end, what the federal government took from council, they merely recouped from local taxpayers.



At the May 13 meeting, no councillor or administration reminded Stewart about any of the raises in pay.



South Peace News sent e-mails to all councillors inviting them to respond about the Oct. 24, 2016 pay raises. None responded.



Administration [communications] did respond. They said the 2016 raises were “significant” but passed to bring Big Lakes’ honoraria rates in line with other similar sized municipalities. It also claimed few meetings were actually held within a half day, particularly considering travel time.



The 2019 raise cited the federal tax cut as previously reported and claimed take home pay was similar, so in effect, councillors did not get a raise.



Council refused to take the 10 per cent pay cut suggested by Matthews May 13. Councillors Donald Bissell, Don Charrois, David Marx, and Matthews voted to take the pay cut while Ken Killeen Robert Nygaard, Reeve Richard Simard and Stewart voted against. Fern Welch was absent.



A tie vote defeats any motion.