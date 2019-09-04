County reaps additional funding

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is getting more than $1.5 million in special annual funding from the provincial government.



Interim funding of $1,074,800 from the Municipal Sustainability Initiative fund was announced by Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu in a letter to council Aug. 15.



“I am confident this additional funding will enable you to build stronger communities and better meet your infrastructure priorities,” Madu writes.



Funding includes $742,852 for capital projects and $331,948 in a Basic Municipal Transportation Grant.



Big Lakes also gets $72,004 for operating.



Official figures will be set after the new UCP government adopts its first budget in October.



As well, the county receives funding of $463,642 from the federal Gas Tax Fund, including $224,890 as a result of a one-time funding top-up and $238,752 in 2019-20 GTF funding.



Madu says GTF funding includes a one-time payment of $229.5 million announced by the Government of Canada in March 2019.