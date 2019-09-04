County OKs town projects

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is chipping in more than $800,000 to the Town of High Prairie for several capital projects in a cost-sharing program.



At its regular meeting Aug. 28, council approved $830,000 for five projects that total $1.7 million.



The county will contribute:

-$350,000 for road and utility repairs on 52 Avenue between 49 and 51 streets budgeted at $735,000.

-$250,000 for repairs to the water lagoon estimated at $500,000.

-$130,000 for an upgrade on 44 Avenue near Pleasantview Lodge at a cost of $265,000.

-$50,000 to replace the roof on the Sports Palace budgeted at $100,000.

-$50,000 for an upgrade on 53 Avenue budgeted at $100,000.

However, some councillors are concerned the funding request came after many of the projects are complete and not before.



“Most works are already done,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says.



He recommends that the town present the request before county council adopts its final budget in the spring.



“These should be presented to us at the start of the year,” Matthews says.



Other oouncillors agreed the town submit the proposed projects earlier.



“They should put these out before they start the projects,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.



South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart agrees.



Big Lakes provides an annual capital grant to the town as part of the inter-municipal funding agreement, says Dave McReynolds, interim director of corporate services.



The agreement says both councils must agree to the projects that benefit both town and county residents.



Initially set at $1 million, the figure was changed last year to align with the county’s linear assessment revenue that rises and falls.



In 2019, the figure was set at $830,000, McReynolds says.



The process for the town to submit its request will change when a new agreement is negotiated later in 2019, he says.