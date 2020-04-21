County OKs greenhouse gas reduction plan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will do its part to reduce greenhouse gases.



At its regular meeting April 8, council approved a plan to reduce greenhouse gases in county buildings, services, and vehicles in the next 10 years



Council supports the plan presented by Zach Thompson, sustainabil- ity officer.



“The plan has the potential to help make Big Lakes County a more efficient organization and reduce our costs for energy such as fuel, electricity, and natural gas,” Thompson says.



“These savings can help to ensure we get the best value for our money and can continue to provide a high level of service to residents.”



As part of the federal Partners for Climate Protection Program [PCP], Big Lakes is committed to reduce its corporate emissions levels to 25 per cent below the 2018 inventory by 2028.



The biggest reduction will come in buildings, followed by vehicles, water and wastewater, and streetlights.



Over the long term, the plan calls to buy electric vehicles, build retrofits at the Kinuso county office, fire halls and High Prairie Airport, install solar panels at the Faust water treatment and Kinuso pump station.



“We looked at the most cost-effective methods of reducing greenhouse gases,” Thompson says.



“Vehicles are a huge part of creating emissions.”



Parts of the plan and projects can be pursued when feasible and reasonable, Thompson says.



Already, the county has started to make several changes. It replaced high-pressure sodium lights with LED lights when they burn out in buildings. Staff has converted exterior lights at the main office building and public works shop in High Prairie to LED. The county also installs solar streetlights in hamlets when practicable.



A short-term project to install solar panels at the main office and public works shop is estimated at $476,830, Thompson states in the report.



He says funding for projects may be available from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Green Municipal Fund or from the provincial Municipal Climate Change Action Centre.



The document also includes a plan that encourages residents and property owners to take steps to reduce greenhouse gases.



Thompson says the adaptation plan addresses some county responses to increased risk of fire, flooding and drought.