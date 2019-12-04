County lowers speed limit in Joussard

A map provided by Big Lakes County shows the area in Joussard where the speed limit on road is being reduced to 40 km/hr.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Motorists travelling in Joussard will now have to slow down on more streets.



At its regular meeting Nov. 27, Big Lakes County council adopted a bylaw to lower the speed limit to 40 km/hr on most streets in the hamlet.



All speeds within the Hamlet of Joussard boundary are lowered to 40 km/hr except for:

Township Road 735A from Highway 2 east [about 590 m] to the Hamlet of Joussard boundary;

Range Road 134 from Highway 2 north [about 1.8 km];

Range Road 142 from Highway 2 north to Township Road 742A;

Township Road 742A from Range Road 142 east to Range Road 140; and

Range Road 140 from Township Road 742A north to the end of the municipal roadway.

Council expanded the original proposal for Peace River Avenue after a public hearing.



“We want to make the speed limits consistent in Joussard,” says Reeve Richard Simard, who represents the hamlet on council.



“It’s a safety issue.



“A lot of people walk along the roads and it makes it safer for them.”



Council held the public hearing to reduce the speed limit from 50 km/h on Peace River Avenue from Range Road 140 east to Highway 2.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk confirms that a subsequent public hearing is not required under the Municipal Government Act if council wishes to extend reduced speeds on streets connected to the original proposal.



“We could make the whole hamlet 40 without going to another public hearing?” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Countillor Don Charrois asked.



The CAO confirmed.



Administration presented the initial recommendation after a community meeting Oct. 2 in Joussard, says Vic Abel, director of public works.



Residents at a community meeting Oct. 2 voiced their concerns and completed a questionnaire about lowering the speed limit and traffic issues.



Results show 26 people favoured a lower speed limit and 25 opposed.



Council decided on a community meeting after receiving a letter Sept. 11 from the Joussard Community Association requesting the county remove the stop signs and reduce the speed limit.



The county received one letter of opposition to the original proposal at the public hearing.



Joussard resident Diane Nobert wrote she and her husband, Eugene, were unable to attend the community meeting.



She says that reducing the speed limit is not necessary since the road has very little traffic.



“To have such a production over a speed limit on a road that for some substantial hours on many days can see zero vehicles seems quite absurd,” Nobert wrote.



“Please allow common sense and rationality to prevail here.”



As an avid jogger and Joussard resident for 15 years, she says traffic is not a risk to her or other pedestrians.



“At no time in my long running history have I ever felt threatened or afraid of any vehicular traffic,” Nobert says.



“This well-mannered considerate driving behaviour happens year-round.”