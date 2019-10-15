County lends support for NLC’s programs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College plans to add opportunities to teach about new energy-saving options and upgrade some campuses.



The college is now seeking support from municipalities for a grant application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.



Big Lakes County council agreed at its regular meeting Oct. 9 to support the application.



NLC plans to upgrade several campuses, including High Prairie, Peavine, Driftpile, Atikameg and Cadotte Lake, says a report from Dave McReynolds, county interim director of corporate services.



College president Ann Everatt says a grant would support future training and access to alternate energy programs, such as geothermal and solar.



“It would also enhance select campuses in the region,” Everatt says.



“Using the buildings as learning and teaching tools and for employment, the college will be able to develop and offer new technology and sustainability training opportunities.”



The project supports the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action through the process and consultation of project planning and construction.



A letter from Reeve Richard Simard states the project would enhance learning opportunities.



“Once the upgrades are complete, alternate energy programming and training can be offered,” Simard writes in the letter of support.



“We hope the Ministry of Infrastructure will support the college’s efforts,” he adds.



ICIP is a federal program in partnership with the provinces and territories.



Eligible organizations and municipalities can apply for funding for a variety of projects.