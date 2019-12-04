County invites budget input

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County residents can put in their two cents worth as council prepares to finalize an interim budget for 2020.



At its regular meeting Nov. 27, council set a special budget meeting for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. to review and adopt operating and capital budgets.



The first hour will allow residents to share ideas and ideas.



“Administration is proposing to allow one hour for ratepayers to attend and present items they wish to be considered in the 2020 interim budget,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



In previous years, county held separate meetings to invite citizens and organizations to present requests and ideas.



Last year, nobody came forward.



County council designated 30 minutes at a regular meeting Nov. 14, 2018, but no residents appeared.



Two years ago, four delegations appeared and requested funding to pave roads, repair the High Prairie Museum building and progress on a water project in Triangle.