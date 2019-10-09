County fire crews prepared to protect rural areas

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County Fire Services crews continue to keep busy on calls around the region.



The county is served by fire districts based in Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso.



“Firefighters have responded to 128 calls county-wide in 2019, which includes High Prairie and Swan Hills,” says county communications co-ordinator Victoria Zahacy.



Just 74 of those calls have been in the county.



Motor vehicle collisions are the most prominent calls, followed by structure fires and wildland fires.



The county continues to recruit a fire chief after John McDermott departed July 26.



Big Lakes County Fire Services has a roster of 74 volunteer firefighters in five fire districts.



More volunteers are always welcome.



Regular training nights are Mondays at 7 p.m. in Enilda, Faust, Joussard and Kinuso.



Grouard fire district trains Tuesdays at 7 p.m.



Anyone wishing to become a volunteer firefighter can pick up information at the county office in High Prairie or any fire hall.