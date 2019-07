Chris Clegg

South Peace News

John McDermott has resigned as Big Lakes County’s fire chief.



McDermott’s last day was July 26, he told council at its meeting July 24 during a report.



“The RCMP has other plans for my family,” he said.



His wife is a police officer.



McDermott started work at the county Jan. 3, 2018. He leaves the position for a new home near Edmonton.



McDermott was born, raised and schooled in High Prairie. He was a former long-time member of the High Prairie Fire Department.