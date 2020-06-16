County denies grant carryover to High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie will not get any carryover capital funding of $400,000 from 2019 from Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting June 10, county council approved a recommendation to decline a carryover for the Town’s 2019 capital grant to 2020.



Council voted 5-3 to deny the carryover.



“I know it’s a hard hit, we should still give them the money,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois.



Charrois, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews and Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx voted against the recommendation.



Reeve Richard Simard, Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart voted in favour.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell was absent.



The recommendation was presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



County eliminated an annual capital grant of $698,000 to the Town in 2020 and a $400,000 carryover from 2019 in its budget adopted April 29.



Big Lakes provides an annual capital grant to High Prairie as part of the Inter-municipal Funding Agreement.



The county allots up to $1 million in annual capital funds, linked to the county’s linear assessment.



Starting in 2020, the figure is adjusted by the amount of uncollectable linear taxes for Big Lakes.



High Prairie council voiced strong opposition at its regular meeting May 4 before the issue was referred to the inter-municipal collaboration committee.



Matthews wondered why the 2019 carryover was eliminated in the budget.



“I wonder why it was taken out so quickly,” Matthews says.



Those who supported the recommendation say the County has good reason to decline the carryover.



“We’ve been really generous with the Town,” Stewart says.



Killeen suggests the Town review its projects like the County.



“We, as a County, are cutting back on projects and they should, too,” Killeen says.



“We have a chance to save $400,000,” Killeen says.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says eliminating the carryover helps the County control spending.



“This is a $400,000 hit that we can’t afford,” Panasiuk says.



“It’s looking at our own finances.”



Last August, council approved the list of projects from the Town. Projects included lagoon upgrades; road and utility repairs on 52 Avenue between 49 and 51 streets; road, curb and gutter spot repairs on 55 Avenue (Pleasantview Drive); road overlay on 53 Avenue and replacing the roof on the Sports Palace.