County considers funding for golf club

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Golf Club will have to wait a few months to find out if it will get additional money from Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting Oct. 23, council approved a recommendation to refer the request to deliberations for the 2020 budget.



A council budget workshop is scheduled for Nov. 4-5 to prepare an interim budget.



Requesting an annual $15,000 operating grant for five years starting in 2020, the club presented a five-year business plan requested by council last February.



“We do have a plan moving forward to replace some of our aging infrastructure,” says Larry Greer, a director on the board.



“We’d like a commitment from the county for funding that, hopefully, the town will also support.”



Big Lakes contributed $5,000 to the club in 2019 to operate the golf course.



Club president Steven Matthews accompanied Greer.



“It wasn’t a great year weather-wise,” he says.



The golf club submitted a five-year operating and capital plan requested by council after the club presented a funding request as a delegation to council Feb. 13.



“We believe we’re on track to break even next year and make a profit after that,” Greer says.



He notes the Spike Lounge recorded a $6,000 profit in 2019.



County administration supports the plan.



“The plan demonstrates a thoughtful path forward for the organization,” says Dave McReynolds, interim director of corporate services.



“It’s important to note that despite the club’s plan, its success still depends on favourable economic conditions and support from the Big Lakes region.”



Funding will be important to help the club apply for grants to offset costs, a letter from the club says.