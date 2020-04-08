County campground owners must comply with health orders, advises BLC

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Owners of private campgrounds in Big Lakes County are being advised to comply with health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county first released a statement on its Facebook page April 7 asking campground owners to contact their director of emergency management or the deputy director of emergency management, but not disclose any reasons why.

The next day, after inquires from South Peace News, they released the reason.

“Currently, it is the county’s responsibility to determine if campgrounds and golf courses should be open for business during the current global pandemic of COVID-19,” Pat Olansky, the director of emergency management and Dave Sturgeon, the deputy director of emergency management, say in a statement.

“Each business is responsible to submit its risk assessment and mitigation plan to ensure they can operate within mandated health orders by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.”

Campgrounds in provincial parks are under provincial jurisdiction.

“If the county deems that the business cannot safely operate within these guidelines, we will mandate a closure through a state of local emergency order,” Olansky says.

However, the county has no plans to declare a state of local emergency, Olansky told council at its regular meeting April 8.

“We want to assure our residents that Big Lakes County is carefully monitoring the risks associated with COVID-19 for our residents, visitors and employees,” the statement says.

“Our mission is to ensure the health and safety of public and staff.

“We would like to assure you that the interest of community health and safety is our priority.

“This is a rapidly changing situation, and we will continue to monitor the progression of this situation closely to ensure that our practices align with orders of the province’s chief medical officer of health.”

For more information, phone Olansky at the county office

at [780] 523-5955.