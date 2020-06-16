County builds links to citizens

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will partner with the Town of High Prairie to purchase computer software to better communicate with local citizens.



At its regular meeting June 10, council directed administration to partner with High Prairie to buy communication and altering software from All-Net Municipal Solutions in the amount of $2,800.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk presented the recommendation.



“The software can communicate to residents by e-mail, Smartphone apps, text messages, social media and voice phone lines,” Panasiuk says.



“Emergency alert messages from Alert Ready can also be automated to broadcast to residents’ Smartphones without any local effort.”



The cost of the software is $5,490 annually and is based on 10,000 people determined by the 2016 census.



“We now have an antique system,” Panasiuk says.



“The new system will give our residents a human touch.”



A short-term contract is offered to municipalities.



“It’s a contract for only one year at a time,” Reeve Richard Simard notes.



The concept of a partnership was discussed at the inter-municipal committee meeting with town council on May 21.



All-Net provided a free demonstration of a Connect app to the county and the town on June 2, Panasiuk reports.



Connect has been developed to provide municipal administrators with one central portal to send and manage communication messages to residents on multiple platforms.



The Connect App also provides residents with a communication link to the office for the latest municipal information and can include direct feeds from our own municipal website for notices and events.