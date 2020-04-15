County BBQ, golf tournament fall victim to COVID-19 pandemic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two more annual events in Big Lakes County have been cancelled over restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.



At its regular meeting April 8, council scrapped the county barbecue scheduled for June 18 and the seventh annual Big Lakes County Invitational Charity Golf Tournament planned for Aug. 6.



However, council still reserved the August date for a possible community event to celebrate the end of the pandemic if that happens before that time.



“Coming out of this we have to have something positive,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says.



“We could use that date for our community barbecue and show support for our volunteers and those who brought us through this.”



Council also postponed two events that were cancelled in March when the pandemic was announced including Volunteer Appreciation Week April 19-25 and Seniors’ Week June 1-7.



But, both events were discussed again.



“Why not just postpone those events?” Matthews asks.



“Even if we postpone it to December, we can still recognize them.”



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the events take several months to plan and the county currently doesn’t have full staff to start organizing.



Big Lakes has hosted a barbecue for many years and attracted 440 people last year.



During the barbecue, council also honours recipients of the Wall of Fame to recognize outstanding volunteers.



Just over $22,000 was raised at the sixth annual golf tournament in 2019.



Events were cancelled due to health orders during the pandemic requiring people to be at home and stay at least six feet away from other people. Social gatherings of more than 15 people are banned.