County and town battle over IDP map area

Map shows the proposed boundaries in the inter-municipal development plan in Big Lakes County around the Town of High Prairie. Big Lakes council wants the IDP area smaller as indicated by the dotted line.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is determined to minimize the size of an area in a draft inter-municipal development plan with the Town of High Prairie.



At is regular meeting Aug. 14, county council defeated a recommendation to accept the original plan recommended by the internal review committee.



“I’m not in favour of it,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



She says the area is too large.



“The town is not compromising,” Stewart says.



“They haven’t budged an inch.”



The county-town committee will further meet to discuss the issue.



Town administration states that a two-mile radius for an IDP boundary is common in other areas of the province, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



If the issue isn’t settled in soon, it could lead to mediation and arbitration that could cost $20,000 to $100,000, Olansky says.



Council was advised by CAO Jordan Panasiuk to avoid that.



“There are no special powers given to the town,” Panasiuk says.



“This would be a silly thing to go to arbitration for.”



Olansky agreed.



“Mediation and arbitration processes are lengthy and expensive,” Olansky says.



“The county will likely pay the lion’s share of the cost and may not be successful based on what other municipalities have in place for IDP boundaries.”



Legal fees and other costs would be added to that, she notes.



Some councillors questioned the proposed zoning in the plan.



But the IDP was clarified by Olansky.



“Zoning does not change,” Olansky says.



“It is recommended for future development.”



Panasiuk says the IDP is just guideline.



“This identifies land that would be compatible,” Panasiuk says.



“This is not a land-use bylaw.



He says the IDP does not change the municipal development plan.



Project consultant Green Space Alliance recommends council support the original boundaries that were supported by the public, Olansky says.



“Keeping the boundary would have many benefits,” the consultant states.



The potential highway commercial development along the east side would by essentially supported by the town.



Areas to the north and the south are identified as agricultural.



Even though the future applications in those areas are referred to the town, it may not have any potential risks.



“The only negative side may be that additional area will be part of the referral process if the larger boundary is included in the IDP,” the consultant says.



IDPs are mandated under the provincial government.