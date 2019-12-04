County allots cash

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is supporting three requests from High Prairie area organizations.



At its regular meeting Nov. 27, council committed $1,000 to the High Prairie Horseshoe Club to host the 2020 Western Canadian Classic set for Aug. 19-22.



“We would build that into the 2020 budget,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Earlier in 2019, the county approved $3,000 for the club to host the Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships Aug. 19-22.



Several hundred competitors and spectators are expected for both events, club president Ray Prevost wrote in a letter to council.



He predicts the Canadian championship will draw up to 200 competitors alone.



“This is a huge boost to the local economy, and we believe, the first time ever that our area will host a Canadian championship,” Prevost says.



“Our goal is to host the largest Canadian Horseshoe Championships to date, as well as showcase our beautiful diverse region and recreational opportunities.”



Council also granted $500 for the 39th Elders Banquet, to be hosted by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre on Dec. 7.



The county has sponsored the event since 2013, typically for $500, Nanninga says.



“All Elders hold a respected and revered place in our community and hearts,” receptionist Bev L”Hirondelle writes in a letter to council.



“We, at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, believe that our Elders need to be honoured and shown the respect they deserve.”



Council also approved $250 for the High Prairie Wilderness Camp for its annual fundraiser held Nov. 30.



“It meets the criteria for sponsorship,” says Nanninga.



She notes the request is the first from the wilderness camp.



A member of the Sagitawa Christian Camping Society, the wilderness camp for ages 12-17 years has grown in demand since it started in 2016.



The camp welcomed a record 71 campers in 2019.



Last year’s fundraiser raised $33,777.05.