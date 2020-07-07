County adds expertise to its ALUS program

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is getting some expert advice in a new program to enhance the environment and farmland in the High Prairie region.



At its regular meeting May 27, council approved two service contracts for two experts to work with the county’s Alternative Land-Use Services [ALUS] program.



The $4,750 cost of the two contracts will be funded by the ALUS extension budget, says a report to council from Brett Hawken, acting director of community and protective services.



Contracts were approved for former provincial agro-forester Toso Bozic, of Edmonton, for $2,500 for one year and for former provincial horticulture specialist Robert Spencer, of Stettler, for $2,250 for six months.



“This will provide additional services to Big Lakes County, farmers, ranchers and landowners that were previously provided by the Province,” Hawken says.



Both contracts started June 1.



The contract for Bozio ends June 1, 2021 and the contract for Spencer ends Nov. 30, 2020.



Bozic and Spencer previously worked for Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.



Both were recommended by the County’s agricultural advisory committee, which received proposals from the two experts in April.



They were endorsed by the Agricultural Service Board, Hawken says.



Bozic has “an incredible knowledge base of tree and forestry issues,” Hawken writes in his report to council.



Spencer has worked closely with several municipalities and their staff to provide support on issues related to all types of horticultural crops.



Services previously done by both are no longer available at a provincial level.



Bozic has been providing tree and forest services to Alberta municipal ASBs, farmers, ranchers, landowners and the public for more than 19 years, he writes in a proposal to the county.



He deals with many aspects of tree and forestry issues, such as private forest management, shelterbelts and windbreaks, tree planting programs, riparian management, wood value added, renewable energy opportunities, training and many other services.



Spencer worked for the last 17 years as a provincial horticulture specialist, he states in his proposal.



He provides expert advice and support on crop production issues, industry trends and plant health problems.



Spencer says he would respond to requests related to fruit, vegetable, potato, greenhouse, tree, nursery and lawn at any level, from commercial to home garden.



Big Lakes launched its ALUS program in March to assist producers to plant crops that provide ecosystem services like off-site watering, riparian buffers, and fencing off creeks and wetland areas.



Kendra Kozdroski was hired as the ALUS co-ordinator and started March 16.