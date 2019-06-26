Councillors’ claims rise 51% in 2 years

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Big Lakes County councillors claimed $46,300 more in expenses in 2018 compared to 2017, a 12.36 per cent increase despite tough economic times.



The county released its consolidated financial statements June 17. Numbers show claims exceeded $400,000 for the first time with $421,025 claimed by the nine members of council, or an average of just over $46,780 each. Only $374,725 was claimed in 2017.



However, in 2016 county claims were far less at $277,924. In two years, councillors increased their claims $143,101 or 51.49 per cent. From 2016-17 alone, the nine councillors claimed an extra $96,801 or over $10,750 each.



In 2018, Ward 3 Councillor Ken Matthews topped the list with $68,250 claimed. Ward 6 Councillor and Reeve Richard Simard was second at $50,450 and Ann Stewart third with $50,100. Matthews’ claims are just over 35 per cent higher than any councillor.



Ward 8 Councillor Don Charrois claimed the least at $39,300 with Ward 5 Councillor Robert Nygaard and Ward 4 Councillor Ken Killeen each claiming $40,110.



For comparison, in 2004 Killen claimed the most on the former M.D. of Big Lakes council with $23,604. Charrois’ lowest claim in 2018 is 66 1/2 per cent higher than Killeen’s, while Matthews’ claims are slightly less than triple.