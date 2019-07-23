Councillor questions value of solar lighting

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

At least one Big Lakes County councillor is not a fan of solar lights.



“In my own mind, I don’t believe they’re any good for nothing,” said Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen at council’s July 10 meeting.



Earlier, he questioned the value during director of public works Vic Abel’s report.



“The solar street lights, are they really money savers?” asked Killen.



Later, he added they seem to go out at night “when the thieves come out”.



“Could you have a motion sensor?” asked Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell.



Zachary Thompson, the county’s sustainability officer, replied sensors were an option but expensive.



Council heard the lights on the walking trails do go out at night, especially in winter when not enough power can be generated and stored in the batteries during limited daylight hours to power the lights.



“That’s when the thieves are out!” said Ann Stewart, councillor for South Sunset House – Gilwood.



“What are they going to steal on a walking trail?” asked Abel.



Grouard Councillor Fern Welch was also not a fan of the solar lights, saying she wanted lights on the walking trails lit at all times.



Abel promised councillors he would look into the cost of motion sensors on the solar lights and bring costs back to council.