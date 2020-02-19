Council supports annual sportsman show

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One of High Prairie’s major annual events is getting some support from High Prairie town council.



The High Prairie Fish & Game Association is receiving $500 from council for the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show, scheduled for April 18-19.



Council has supported the show each year for the past four years by purchasing a table as part of a platinum sponsorship.



Show chairman Darrell Basarab wrote council with the request to support and attend the 19th annual show. He noted the show will again be held in the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre arenas, and High Prairie Curling Club.



Last year’s show had over 4,000 attend.



Council purchases the sponsorship which includes setting up a table. It is seen as good exposure by council to promote its services and perhaps have surveys to gauge public opinion on issues.



In addition to the show, other events are being held including an exhibitor’s lounge, dinner and silent auction, and various raffles.



The show is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 .m. April 18 and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 19.