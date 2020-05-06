Council ponders pay cut

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council appears ready to discuss a pay cut as council faces a tight budget in tough economic times.



At a special budget meeting April 29, council discussed the idea proposed by North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews.



“I recommend we reduce our per diems by 10 per cent,” Matthews says.



“Everyone else is taking a hit; I don’t see why we can’t take a hit.”



He notes that many people have lost jobs or had hours or pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Just two of nine council members disagreed with Matthews.



“We’re getting [pretty] near nothing now,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.



“We get peanuts, anyway.”



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard agrees with Killeen.



“Maybe we don’t take a raise,” Nygaard says.



“We’ll stay right where we are.”



All members of council are now paid $250 for a full-day meeting.



The budget freezes planned wage increases for staff and rolls back the cost of living allowance granted in January.



“A 10 per cent cut, would save about $10,000 in 2020,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“It’s not that we’re saving much money, it’s the principle of it,” says Matthews, who suggested the pay cut as council discussed council expenses as the budget was explained.



Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx, High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart voiced their support for Matthews.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says options would be presented at the next regular council meeting scheduled for May 13.



Per diems are reviewed at council’s annual organizational meeting in October.



Council adopted a tight budget as the county faces reduced tax revenue from oil companies and the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.