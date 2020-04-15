Council holding electronic town hall meeting

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is reaching out to the public to inform them what is going on during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Council is holding an electronic [phone-in] town hall meeting Monday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. and will be available to answer questions.



The idea was proposed at council’s budget meeting April 10. After hearing from Mayor Brian Panasiuk the cost was three cents per participant per minute, council decided it was a cost-effective way to effectively connect with citizens.



Pansisuk has also provides regular COVID-19 pandemic updates on the Town of High Prairie’s website and on its Facebook page. The updates are publishedin South Peace News and posted on southpeacenews.com.



Any citizens wishing to access the meeting, please dial 1855 436 3635 and then enter the access code 2600135#.