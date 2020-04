The titles of two members of the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association were incorrectly reported in the April 1 South Peace News.

Cindy Ekkel is not currently the president of the AHPA as reported. She is no longer on the executive.

Ray Prevost is now a Zone 8 director, not second vice-president as reported.

South Peace News apologizes for the errors and an inconvenience or embarrassment it caused.