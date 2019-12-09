Correction re county wolf bounty

Big Lakes County council approved a program to enhance a wolf bounty at its regular meeting Nov. 27.

A story in the South Peace News on Dec. 4 incorrectly stated that council and administration found the wolf bounty ineffective.

“That is not the case,” communications co-ordinator Victoria Zahacy says in an e-mail to the South Peace News.

“These programs are enhancements to the wolf bounty program, not a replacement of the wolf bounty program.”

Council approved a recommendation by the agricultural advisory committee to initiate a targeted trapping program to reduce overall predators threatening and killing livestock.

South Peace News apologizes for any misinformation.

Editor’s note: The story has since been deleted from this website.