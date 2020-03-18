Coronavirus prompts HPSD to cancel student trip to Greece

Richard Froese

South Peace News

EDITOR’S NOTE: this article went to press before the Alberta Government announced on Sunday, March 15, that it was cancelling classes for the entire province.

At least one field trip for High Prairie School Division students is cancelled after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic March 11 by the World Health Organization.



At a special meeting that day, the school board cancelled trip to Greece scheduled during spring break March 21-29, states a news release posted on the HPSD website on March 11.



Other planned trips will continue as scheduled, including Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec.



“Along with our partners at Alberta Health Services and our province’s chief medical officer, we remind everyone that the risk to Albertans remains low,” says Joyce Dvornek, who chairs the board.



“We strongly encourage everyone to ensure they are getting their information from reputable sources.”



The division is still operating as usual.



“We are not cancelling any classes or extra-curricular activities at this time,” Dvornek says.



Public health measures are in place to quickly identify potential COVID-19 cases and prevent the infection from spreading.



To protect yourself and others, the government advises:

Use good hygiene practices, such as frequent hand washing.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill.

Contact your primary health provider or Health Link 811 if you have questions or concerns about your health.

“Schools are a vital service to the community, Dvornek says.



“As such, we will continue to endeavour to keep all schools open and continue operating with a normal schedule, including extra-curricular activities.



HPSD plans to post any changes on its social media and website.