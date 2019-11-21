Core funding for ag societies maintained – gov’t

SPN Staff

Local agricultural societies and rural utilities will get continued funding and support from the provincial government.



Predictable long-term funding is critical to help rural organizations plan for the future, says a government new release dated Nov. 7.



As well, the province is making sure agricultural research is led by farmers, not government.



“The Alberta government is committed to funding important rural initiatives,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshin says.



“Rural utilities, agricultural societies, research and farm safety nets will be funded.



“With a difficult harvest, farmers can at least bank on a government that supports them.”



Core annual funding for agricultural societies is being maintained at $11.5 million.



Agricultural societies operate more than 700 facilities across the province, including hockey rinks, curling rinks, community halls and facilities that serve rodeos and fairs, farmers markets, 4-H activities, agriculture and farm safety education.



Government is fulfilling its commitment to make sure agricultural research is also led by farmers, not government.



Over the winter, engagements will take place with farmers to determine their research priorities and then programs will be built to support them.



Government plans to reduce red tape and streamline how government-led research is delivered.