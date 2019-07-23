Contestants face busy week

Chris Clegg

The two young women competing for the honour of 2019 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen will be very busy this week.



Shelby Cook and Gracey Rich-Carifelle will be participating in four events which comprise the contest, says contest co-ordinator Leigh Blackhurst.



Three of the events are open to the public and free to attend.



The winner will be crowned at the Elks Pro Rodeo July 29-30.

Fashion Show – Thursday, July 25

Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses will host the fashion show, which begins at 7 p.m.

Clothing will be supplied by A-1 Western Wear Tack and Gifts, Glamour and Gear, Hebert’s Motor Sports, and The Promo Store.

Come see the contestants model clothing from these four High Prairie businesses.

Horsemanship – Friday, July 26

Any good cowgirl must be able to show her skills in horsemanship.

The horsemanship portion of the contest begins at 7:30 p.m. at the High Prairie Agriplex.

The event is held indoors to avoid the possibility of poor weather.

Public speaking – Saturday, July 27

The contestants will show their skills in the public speaking portion of the competition upstairs at the High Prairie Agriplex beginning at 2 p.m.

The contestants will be given a topic to speak about, and judged accordingly.

Interviews – Sunday, July 28

The final portion of the contest is the personal interview which is closed to the public.

A portion of 50-50 tickets sales by each contestant also accounts for a portion of total judging.