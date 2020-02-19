Commentary – Spread love and joy to everyone

Richard Froese

Many people enjoyed times to celebrate family and love last weekend. Families and communities gathered at special events to celebrate Family Day on Feb. 17.



Many couples and special friends got together around Feb. 14 to mark Valentine’s Day.



Celebrate family and love all year round.



Everyone wants and needs to be loved, valued and appreciated.



If more people loved more people, think how it would build marriages, families, communities, our nation and our world.



By definition, the word love has many levels of showing passion, respect and desire for somebody else or something.



You love what you value. You value the time to be in the presence of somebody.



Even in disputes we can still show love to others when done in healthy ways.



I learned several steps to take to build relationships and love and respect for others in a three-week evening workshop Building Better Community in my home church in High Prairie. The leader guided the workshop based on a book Building Better Communities – 12 Exercises to Strengthen Your Relational Muscles written by Tom Anthony.



Overall, the workshop presented 12 simple steps or actions to nurture a stronger positive mind to build healthier relationships.



A great place to practise and use those exercises is at home with your spouse and children and others in the family.



Here are some of the basic and useful steps.