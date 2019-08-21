Coming up: the 40th annual fall fair and rodeo

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

The 40th Annual Smith – Hondo Fall Fair and Rodeo is August 30 to September 1.



The majority of activities will be at the Smith MD complex which includes the hall, arena and equine arena. It’s just before downtown when approaching the hamlet on Hwy 2A from Hwy 2.



Friday August 30



The Smith Fall Fair kicks off at 6 p.m. with a junior Gymkhana, kid’s night in the arena and a beer garden.



The Gymkhana is for horse riders under 18 years old, who want to show off their skills riding around barrels and other obstacles. It is in the equine arena behind the arena on the MD grounds. The kid’s night in the arena includes snacks, games and music.



At 7 p.m., mounted shooter trick riders do a demonstration. The riders shoot balloons and other targets on horseback.



The night ends with fireworks at 10 p.m.



Saturday August 31



Saturday is the biggest day of the fair.



From 8 to 10 a.m., there is a pancake breakfast at the fire hall, which is downtown but not on the main road which is 2A. It is west on 1 Ave S, behind the gas station.



At 10:30 a.m., the parade leaves the MD grounds. It continues through downtown, goes past the school, and circles back to the MD grounds.



At 11:45 a.m., local pilot Barry Pendrak flies an air show.



Food vendors will be available most of the day.



The amateur rodeo is from noon to 6 p.m. It starts with another mounted shooter demonstration. The rodeo includes steer roping, steer and bronc riding, a calf scramble and mutton busting. Mutton busting is where little children ride sheep.



The rodeo is $15 for people 18 and over, 17 and under are free.



At the same time as the rodeo, there is a mechanical bull. For children, there is a petting zoo, pony carousel, bouncy castle and face-painting.



There is nail pounding at 2 p.m., a logging show from 2 to 4 p.m., and trick riders at 3 p.m.



There are other things to go and look at including a ‘bench show’ with categories from canning to arts and crafts and a poultry show outside the arena. The ‘bench show’ is like an old fashioned county fair where people can show off their handicraft, horticultural, and culinary skills. Categories include arts and crafts, vegetables, and baking.



There is a farmers market and local vendors. The beer garden is open from noon to 6 p.m.



Starting at 8 p.m., the day ends with a family dance at the hall. All Fired Up DJ and Karaoke from Westlock is playing. There is a bar, and some of the food vendors may continue to be open. It is $10 for people 18 and over, 17 and under are free.



Sunday September 1



10 a.m. is a quad rally.



Noon to 5 p.m. is the rodeo. 1 to 3 p.m. is the second logging show. Trick riders are at 2 p.m. The beer garden is open from 1 to 5 p.m.