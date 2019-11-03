Comets record first shutout over HP in 28 years

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One could not imagine a worse start to the NPHL season for the High Prairie Regals.

HP was blasted 12-0 in Manning Nov. 2 and made the trip with only six players. The second period was played 4 on 4 straight time and they didn’t even bother playing the third.

To make matters worse, a $1,000 fine kicks in for any team not having nine skaters and a goalie.

The Regals also set an NPHL record [since the start of the 1989-90 season] with their 10th straight opening night loss, and second straight at MAN to start a season.

Braden Gamble picked up the shutout, which was MAN’s first shutout win over HP at home in regular season play since detailed stats were kept in 1989-90.

It was also MAN’s first shutout over HP since Feb. 9, 1991 – a span of 28 years – when Eric Henitiuk won at HP 5-0.

Josh Rutherford scored four goals and added two assists to lead the onslaught. Taylor Paulovich added two goals and two assists. Layne MacLean added one goal and four assists while Logan Newman, Jeff Boese and Adam Larsen each added one goal and one assist. Brett Nicklason and Britt Oleschefski added the other goals. Michael Gillen added five assists.

The two teams meet again in HP’s home opener Nov. 7.

Regals 0 at Comets 12

Saturday, Nov. 2

First period

1. MAN, Taylor Paulovich 1 (Layne MacLean, Josh Rutherford) 5:12

2. MAN, Jeff Boese 1 (Carson Ewing, Dalton Ducharme) 5:43

3. MAN, Adam Larsen 1 (Logan Newman, Jesse Pederson) 10:49

4. MAN, Josh Rutherford 1 (Taylor Paulovich, Layne MacLean) 13:48

5. MAN, Brett Nicklason 1 (Michael Gillen) 14:54

6. MAN, Josh Rutherford 2 (Taylor Paulovich, Michael Gillen) 17:35

Penalty: Logan Newman (slashing) 1:58.

Second period

7. MAN, Layne MacLean 1 (Michael Gillen, Josh Rutherford) 00:38

8. MAN, Josh Rutherford 3 (Layne MacLean, Jordy Greschner) 10:37

9. MAN, Taylor Paulovich 2 (Mark Simpson, Jeff Boese) 12:10

10. MAN, Logan Newman 1 (Adam Larsen) 14:20

11. MAN, Brit Olischefski 1 (Michael Gillen) 17:06

12. MAN, Josh Rutherford 4 (Michael Gillen, Layne MacLean) 19:10

Penalties: None.

NOTES: Second period played straight time, 4 on 4.

NOTES: Game called after second period

Shots on goal:

High Prairie 2 N/A -2

Manning 33 N/A -33

Goaltenders: Regals, Ryan Penchuk; Comets, Braden Gamble.

Power Plays: HP 0-1; MAN 0-0.

Penalties in Minutes: HP 0; MAN 2.