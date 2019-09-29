Cocaine, meth seized during Grimshaw drug raid

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Cocaine and methamphetamine were seized during a drug raid at a Grimshaw residence Sept. 25.

As a result, four Grimshaw residents are facing numerous drug related charges.

Sgt. Dave Browne of the Peace Regional RCMP says his detachment, along with Grande Prairie ALERT, Grande Prairie GIS and the High Level Police Dog Service, executed the search warrant following a lengthy investigation into regional drug trafficking.

“The search of the residence resulted in the seizure of various quantities of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as materials and items used in the packaging and distribution of illicit drugs,” says Browne.

Facing charges are Daniel Terrence Guerin, 41, Jonathan William Roberts, 44, and Liza Lorraine Roberts, 46, who were all apprehended on outstanding warrants for their arrest. They are jointly charged with Lorrie Kathleen Paulovich, 39.

Charges include trafficking of a controlled substance

[cocaine]

, trafficking of a controlled substance [meth], possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking [cocaine], and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking [meth].

Jonathan Roberts is also charged with resisting a peace officer and Liza Roberts is additionally charged with being in possession of ammunition, contrary to a prohibition order.

Paulovich has been released from custody while the remaining accused remain in custody at this time, pending their next court appearance.

All four accused are scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court Sept. 30.