Coaches pleased with second half effort

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The visiting High Prairie Outlaws lost 53-12 to the Peace River Prospectors Sept. 14 to open their Peace Country Bantam Football League season.



Korven Herr and RJ Grievson scored the lone touchdowns in the second half for the Outlaws, who are in a rebuilding season with many new players.



“For a first game, it was a great learning experience for our players, especially the new ones that came out for the first time a week before the game,” new coach Jeff Copeland says.



The Outlaws showed many bright spots during the game to kick off the new season.



“We had two great interceptions from our defense,” Copeland says.



“Even though our first half was not what we expected it was going to be, we bounced back with a much better second half.”



Longtime head coach Tom Duchesneau agrees.



“It took a couple of quarters for our new players to settle down into their positions,” Duchesneau says.



“As the game went on, we got stronger and stronger.”



High Prairie also had two other touchdowns that were called back due to penalties.



After hosting the Wembley Bulldogs in their home opener on Sept. 21, the Outlaws welcome the Grande Prairie Raiders on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.