Closure signage wanted on local playgrounds

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

With an order in effect to close all playgrounds in Alberta, town council is wondering why there is no signage on High Prairie playgrounds.



The matter arose at council’s March 24 meeting after Councillor Debbie Rose noted all playgrounds in British Columbia were closed. She heard the same applied in Alberta.



Rose and Councillor Donna Deynaka agreed signage should be posted but Councillor Brian Gilroy noted it was each school jurisdiction’s responsibility.



On March 27, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division issued a news release prohibiting access to all playground equipment at all schools as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“Signage is being hung on playground equipment as soon as possible,” reads the news release.



HFCRD is taking the precautionary step to decrease the number of people touching surfaces, the difficulty to maintain cleanliness, and to discourage crowds of all ages to gather in these areas.



“This decision supplements announcements from the federal and provincial governments to limit public gatherings, maintain social distancing, and increase cleaning and hygiene,” says Holy Family.



HPSD chair Joyce Dvornek says HPSD has also responded.



“[HPSD] playgrounds have been cordoned off but the only signage we had would have been posters that would not have lasted more than a day,” she says.



“We are in the process of ordering posters in a more durable material as we have several playgrounds and that takes time.”



She adds HPSD is trying to respond to all aspects of the crisis in a timely manner and need the public’s cooperation and patience.