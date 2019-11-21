ATM stolen from HP Circle K

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another automated teller machine (ATM) has been yanked out of a High Prairie business.



High Prairie RCMP responded to a call at the Circle K store Nov. 21 at 3:47 a.m., Cpl. Brett Lawson says in a news release.



Two suspects entered the Circle K convenience store.



“Once inside, one of the suspects used a cable to pull the ATM out of the store with a truck that was driven by a third suspect,” Lawson says.



No one was injured.



However, the store sustained extensive damage.



The vehicle is a 2007 red GMC Sierra pick-up truck that was stolen from the Days Inn hotel in High Prairie overnight.



Police located the truck in a rural area near High Prairie around 7:30 a.m.



RCMP continue to investigate.



S/Sgt. Warren Wright says police are concerned about the growing number of ATM thefts in north Alberta and around the province.



An ATM was pulled out of the RX Drug Mart in High Prairie in the early morning hours of April 14.



Police are asking for any information on the incident at Circle K at the intersection of 53 Avenue (Highway 2) and 48 Street (Highway 749).



Anyone with information on the incident is requested to phone High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3370 or local police.



For those who want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (1-800) 222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com or use the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.