Churches endeavour to stay connected

Churches are closed for public Sunday worship services as gatherings of more 15 people are not allowed by order of provincial and federal governments during the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic.

Several churches are offering alternative Sunday services to prevent public gatherings during the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic.

While most churches have closed their doors to public gatherings, many are broadcasting Sunday worship services.

Gatherings of more than 15 people are not permitted by order of provincial and federal regulations.

High Prairie

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church has cancelled services until further notice.

Pastor Keith Williams invites people to watch the livestream service of First Baptist Church Peace River on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

Services can be seen on Facebook and YouTube.

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene has cancelled all services until further notice.

Pastor Brian Gilroy invites people to watch the livestream service online on the church Facebook page Sunday at 11 a.m.

High Prairie United Church has cancelled all services until further notice.

People are invited to view a livestreamed Sunday worship service, says Cheryl Marx, secretary of the board. Google “United Church of Canada livestream Sunday services” and scroll down to “Worship Online during COVID-19”. Several churches across Canada that are livestreaming are listed.

Marx advises people to check out the service times ahead of time as services begin at different times and time zone differences should also be taken into account.

High Prairie Victory Life Church has cancelled all services until further notice.

Pastor Luc Porte- lance invites people to watch services streamlined from McLennan Victory Life Church.

Redeemer Lutheran Church has cancelled services until further notice.

Pastor Terry Goerz invites people to view Sunday services of Faith Lutheran Church in Grande Prairie online on the Facebook page of Faith Lutheran at 11 a.m.

Lenten services and morning and evening devotions are also on the Facebook page.

More information is on the Faith Lutheran Church website at www.faithgp.com.

Windword High Prairie is livestreaming weekly services on its Facebook page Sundays at 2 p.m.

The services are also open for a few people, Pastor Chris Hicks says.

“We still have the doors open for people to come the service,” Hicks says March 31.

The church has a small congregation, he notes.

McLennan

McLennan Victory Life Church has cancelled services until further notice.

Pastor Todd Moore invites people to watch livestream Sunday services on its Facebook page at 10 a.m.

He says he is also posting videos of encouragement online on Facebook and on the church website at www.mclennanvictory.com.

McLennan United Church has cancelled Sunday services until further notice.

Peace River

City on a Hill Community Church has cancelled services until further notice.

Pastor Richard Fortier invites people to watch the Sunday service on livestream at 10:30 a.m.

Connect online on the e-mail at cityonahill- church@hotmail.com.

First Baptist Church Peace River is closed for Sunday services until further notice.

Church secretary Raechelle Nielsen invites people to watch the livestream service of Faith Baptist Church Peace River on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

Services can be seen on Facebook and YouTube.

Peace River Alliance Church has cancelled services until further notice.

Pastor Glen Snider invites people to watch cyber church services Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

People are also invited to join other ministries.

“We are offering a Bible study Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. using the ZOOM platform, and a cyber prayer meeting on Wednesday nights also using Zoom,” Snider says.

“If anyone wants to be a part of them, they can send me an e-mail and I can give them instructions on how to join us.”

Snider says he also provides periodic You- Tube check-ins and offers YouTube briefs for children.

For more information and to join special ministries, e-mail Snider to peaceriveralliance@gmail.com.

St. Paul’s United Church has cancelled services and offers no alternatives, says office assistant Ramona Kovacs.

Grace United Church is also closed for services since both churches share the same pastor.

“We regularly e-mail a newsletter to our church family to provide announcements and other information,” Kovacs says.

