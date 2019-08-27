Charity golf tournament supports health care

Perogies were a hot item on the golf course served by MNP. Left-right, are Big Lakes County Councillor Donald Bissell and MNP staff Craig Reid, Courtney Frey, Barry MacDonald and Cheri Peterson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local healthcare services were supported at the sixth annual Big Lakes Invitational Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 22 at High Prairie and District Golf Course.



About 105 golfers from all over the province played in the tournament, says Big Lakes Councillor Don Charrois, who co-ordinated the event.



“We had a great day,” Charrois says.



The Town of High Prairie and the Town of Swan Hills co-hosted the tournament.



“It shows that Big Lakes is willing to work with our municipal and Indigenous neighbours and businesses,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“We also raise money for local charities.”



The High Prairie and District Health Foundation is the big benefactor as the county committed $15,000 in January.



Another $5,000 will be donated each to Swan Hills Health Foundation for Swan Hill Healthcare Centre, Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation.



“It’s a great opportunity to network,” High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.



“We get to meet people we don’t regularly meet from a town council perspective.



“It’s also a good fundraiser for various charities that help people in our region.”



Another mayor agrees.



“I like the fact that it supports local charities,” Swan Hills Mayor Craig Wilson says.



Recipients appreciated the support and funding.



Norma MacLean of Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation says the organization appreciates the funding.



“We thank you for all your support to help eliminate heart disease and stroke,” says MacLean, fundraising co-ordinator for the north, based in Grande Prairie.



Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen also expressed thanks for healthcare services.



Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn did not attend the event.



No figures of fundraising were determined.



Last year’s event raised $66,792, the second lowest in the event’s history.



Funds raised will be determined and cheques will be presented in the fall.

Year Raised Donated

2018 $66,792 $25,000

2017 $58,945 $20,000

2016 $77,925 $35,000

2015 $85,169 $43,000

2014 $100,158 $50,000