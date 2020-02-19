Chargers narrowly miss finals berth

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers finished third at a high school senior women’s basketball tournament in Edmonton at Eastglen on Feb. 6-8. Kneeling in the front row, left-right, are Abbie Cottingham, Malakae Sharkawi, Eve Keay, Emma Anderson, Rhys MacIntosh and Kailey Delorme. Standing in the back row, left-right, are head coach Jenelle Gallivan, Georgia Boerchers, Sadee Cunningham, Ella Deering, Daisy Porisky, Naomi Strebchuk, Elle MacIntosh, Rachelle Lemay, assistant coach Janelle Carlson and statistician Kelsi Smith.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prarie’s E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers came two points short of reaching the final in the Eastglen Blue Devil Basketball Classic in Edmonton held Feb. 6-8.



The Chargers finished third after beating Fort Saskatchewan 78-49 to win bronze medals.



Rhys MacIntosh led the way with 18 points and was named Player-of-the-Game.



“The players played as a team and closed out the games quite well down the stretch,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.



“They kept their composure even in the rough games.



“I was proud of their efforts and it was a great weekend all around.”



High Prairie lost by one point in the semi-final to Father Mercredi of Fort McMurray.



Naomi Strebchuk was named Player-of-the- Game.



The Lady Chargers won both games in their pool to take first.



High Prairie beat the host Eastglen Blue Devils 53-34 to open play. Elle MacIntosh was named Player-of-the- Game.



Up next, the Lady Chargers defeated Holy Trinity 52-45. Ella Deering was named Player-of-the-Game.



E.W. Pratt women’s and men’s teams are scheduled to compete in a tournament in La Crete on Feb. 21-22.



High Prairie School Division championship tournaments for both senior and junior teams are set for Feb. 28-29 in Wabasca.