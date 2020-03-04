Chargers keep composure at Northern Exposure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers finished third at a high school senior women’s basketball tournament in La Crete, Feb. 21-22.



The Lady Chargers beat Fairview 97-39 to win the bronze medal in the six-team Northern Exposure Hoop Classic.



“It was a rough battle in that game,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.



“The girls kept their cool and played phenomenal team basketball which lead to their bronze-medal success.”



Elle MacIntosh led the way with 14 points and was named player-of-the- game.



Abbie Cottingham scored 13 points while Ella Deering and Rhys McIntosh each added 12.



High Prairie defeated the Peace High Nomads of Peace River 58-36 in the first game in the three-team pool.



Naomi Strebchuk was named player-of-the-game.



Up next, the Lady Chargers were overwhelmed 96-24 by the host La Crete Lancers, La Crete was ranked No. 5 in the latest top-10 rankings for 3A girls released Feb. 14 by the Alberta School Sports Association.



MacIntosh was named player-of-the-game for the Lady Chargers.



“I’m super-pleased with the girls play this weekend,” Gallivan says.



“Defence was key and their unselfish offence scored at will.”



Following the tournament in La Crete, the Lady Chargers were scheduled to play in the High Prairie School Division Basketball Championship Tournament set for Feb. 28-29 in Wabasca.