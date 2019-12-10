Charger men retain tournament title

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers high school men’s basketball team won the Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament. Standing in the front row, left-right, are Simone Desjarlais [Walker’s sister], Charger coach Tim Gordey, Nick Johansson, Adam Cardinal, Dave Espina, Kye Anderson, Emman Espinosa, Mondi Lascuna, head coach Neil Barry and George Desjarlais [Walker’s father]. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Sharon Desjarlais [Walker’s sister], Ethan Smith, Trent Mindel, Kieran Larson, Keenan Price, Andres Scarborough, Logan Krupa and Colton Calahasen.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s high school basketball team won their home tournament for the second straight year.



The High Prairie hosts rolled over the Paul Rowe Raiders of Manning 110-77 in the final of the eighth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Nov. 29-30.



Dave Espina led the charge with 20 points. The Chargers led 49-37 at halftime against the same opponents as in last year’s tournament.



Logan Krupa sank 19, while Mondi Lascuna and Kieran Larson each hit for 12, Andres Scarborough added 11.



Espina was named the tournament Most Valuable Player and to the All-Star team, along with teammates Adam Cardinal and Krupa.



“We knew we needed to take our defense up a notch if we wanted to have a solid game against Manning, who traditionally gives us trouble,” head coach Neil Barry says.



“We were able to wear them down and frustrate them with our pressure defense which really was well executed down the stretch.”



He says the players pushed to the end.



“We definitely had some impressive individual performances but it was our unselfish team play that was most rewarding to witness,” Barry says.



“We have a very deep team with a lot of talented players and super athletes.”



He is optimistic the Chargers have potential to reach higher goals.



“How far we go this season will only be limited to how hard players are willing to work in the classroom and in the gym,” Barry says.



“As coaches, we are very optimistic and excited about the season ahead at this point.”



The Chargers tamed the Worsley Wildcats 112-37 in the semi-finals in the 12-team tournament.



Krupa drained 21 points while Ethan Smith and Espina each added 15 points.



Pratt defeated cross-town rival St. Andrew’s Saints 75-24 to open the tournament.



Colton Calahasin, Kye Anderson and Scarbo- rough led the way for the Chargers.



Caige Anderson and David Chukwunonso were the top scorers for St. Andrew’s.



The Peace High Nomads of Peace River finished third after they lost 53-37 to Paul Rowe.



Other teams included Kinuso, Whitefish, Roland Michener and St. Francis of Slave Lake, Grimshaw, Hillside of Valleyview, and Peace-Wapiti of Grande Prairie.