Chamber sets Gala for Oct. 26

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has set Oct. 26 as the date for the annual Small Business Gala to celebrate Small Business Week, Oct. 20-26.



Chamber president Barry Sharkawi made the announcement at a meeting Sept. 19.



“We will celebrate small business in High Prairie and the surrounding region.”



A keynote speaker, location and ticket information will be confirmed at a later date.



Nominations for awards are also out in several locations in the community.



Last year, about 70 people attended the Growing Together Gala at Peavine Inn and Suites.



The guest speaker, Christopher Hall, described the importance of succession planning for business owners.