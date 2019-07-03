Chamber reflects on positive year

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce is eager to grow and promote business in the coming year with renewed enthusiasm.



Barry Sharkawi was re-elected as president at the annual general meeting June 27 for a second one-year term.



Joanne Miller was re-elected vice-president and Jeff Burgar continues as treasurer.



Sharon Cox becomes the new secretary.



Adrian Wong was elected as a new director and Linda Cox was re-elected. Wong represents High Prairie School Division as a trustee.



Sharkawi will continue to represent the chamber on the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance, which he has chaired for the past several years.



“Hopefully, we’ll have another successful year,” Sharkawi says.



“We will work to promote our town and attract new business.



“High Prairie is open for business.”



He is also committed to building partnerships with the Town of High Prairie.



The chamber is concerned that the number of members is declining.



“Our membership is down and we should be working on increasing our membership,” Burgar says.



Benefits of the chambers were also promoted.



“This is a group that works for every business in the area,” says High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy, who serves as the chamber liaison for the town.



Chamber members listed several events and initiatives in the past year.



Since the AGM last year, the chamber:



-Introduced a new nomination campaign for annual awards by placing forms and ballot boxes in several locations around town.

-Hosted a Growing Together Gala and awards night during Small Business Week in October.

-Served free hotdogs and hot chocolate at the High Prairie Light-Up in November.

-Hosted a provincial election all-candidates’ forum in April.

-Launched two surveys to the community in April: The Community Improvement Survey and the Community Ratings Survey.

-Promoted its services and benefits at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show in April.



“It’s pretty good for the size of group we’re working with,” Linda Cox says.



The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15 at noon at Amiro’s Steak House.



Members will decide the dates, times, and locations of monthly meetings.



For the past year, the chamber meetings were held the third Thursday at noon.



For more information, email the chamber at office@hpchamber.net.