Chamber meets Sept. 19 to discuss Gala

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Planning for the annual High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce Gala highlights the agenda of the meeting Sept. 19 at noon.



President Barry Sharkawi says plans for the annual event will be discussed at the meeting, at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.



Other items to be discussed include a Christmas promotion and High Prairie Light-Up plans with the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Last year, the chamber provide free hotdogs and hot chocolate at the Marigold outdoor games site.



All businesses and the public are welcome to attend.